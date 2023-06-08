St. Johns apartment building a ‘total loss’ from fire, no injuries reported

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns Fire Department said an apartment complex that caught fire Friday was a total loss.

St. Johns Fire Department released information Thursday about an apartment complex fire that happened on June 2.

The initial call on June 2 at around 11:30 p.m. said the back porch was on fire at the 200 block of Ross Street. By the time fire crews responded, the east side of the building was on fire.

Multiple fire departments also responded and performed a primary search of both apartment units.

According to St. Johns Fire Department, no injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss.

