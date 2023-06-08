Scam alert: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office didn’t text you for money

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new text scam.

According to authorities, people have reported getting texts from a Sgt. Newton. The sheriff’s office posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and said it was not legitimately from them.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office will not ask for money over the phone. Residents are told to not respond and to block the number.

They added that people should be careful with their phone and email and only share that information with people you know.

Hello this is Sgt Newton with the INGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE I’m looking to contact [name] when in receive of this message please contact me back as soon as possible at [number] thank you

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

