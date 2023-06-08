Representing Michigan in Berlin: Special Olympic qualifiers in Mid-Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The opportunity of a lifetime. Randy Coleman is a Special Olympics coach from Jackson. He’s been selected to represent Team USA at the world games in Germany. Coach Coleman departs for Berlin this Saturday. He’ll be coaching Special Olympic athletes from across the country, in kayaking.

Since 2009, Jackson County resident Randy Coleman has led local athletes to Special Olympic success.

“Rain or shine, we enjoy going out,” said Coach Coleman. “Truly I’m honored, I’m humbled, and I’m really excited to be able to go. More importantly, I’m excited for the athletes that are going.”

Coleman first got involved with Special Olympics when his daughter joined to play soccer. Ever since then, he was hooked.

“Once you volunteer, you see what’s going on, you start interacting with the athletes, you hear it so many times. People do it once and it’s like, ‘I’m coming back’” said Coach Coleman.

Harold Stull has been competing in the Special Olympics since 2001 and was recruited by Coleman to join Jackson’s kayaking team in 2014.

“I’m glad for him. It’d be nice if one of us could’ve went with him, but we didn’t get picked so,” said Stull as he laughed.

Stull said the team jokes around so much that he couldn’t decide on just one favorite memory.

“It’s awesome having Randy as a coach,” said Stull.

As Coleman heads off to Germany to represent Michigan on Team USA, Stull said he looks forward to watching his coach on TV.

“They’re all loveable, and we all in area 19 in Jackson County here, we are really one big family,” said Coach Coleman.

A family, not related by blood, but connected to one another through their love of each other and sports.

Lansing-based Special Olympic athlete Jessica Duvall will compete at the world games in gymnastics.

News 10 would like to wish our local competitors and Team USA good luck, as they head out to Germany.

