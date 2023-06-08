Mid-Michigan Matters: Feeding children over summer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For some families, school is more than a place of learning, it’s where their children get a hot meal every day.
Joseph Yang, the director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how to help children receive meals over summer break.
