Mid-Michigan Matters: Feeding children over summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For some families, school is more than a place of learning, it’s where their children get a hot meal every day.

Joseph Yang, the director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about how to help children receive meals over summer break.

Mid-Michigan Matters

