Mid-Michigan grapples with poor air quality

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Air quality remains a significant issue for everyone in Mid-Michigan.

Ingham County issued an air quality alert Thursday, advising people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens to reduce their outdoor exposure. However, some individuals, like Therese Luea, who works at Hyacinth House Flower Shop in Lansing, are unable to stay indoors due to their job requirements.

Luea, who has asthma, gardens for work, which requires her to be outside for most of her shift.

“My eyes are itchy, my throat hurts, it just doesn’t smell very nice,” Luea said. “I think it’s something to do with the smoke going around.”

The smoke from Canadian wildfires is impacting both countries, leading to air quality alerts everywhere.

“It’s weird to see the effects of something so far away here,” Luea said. “This morning, there was smog. It was kind of foggy out. The sun has kind of been a weird color”

However, Luea remains optimistic that clear skies will return soon.

The entire Mid-Michigan region is grappling with poor air quality, and this concern is expected to persist Friday as well.

