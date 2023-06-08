Advertise With Us

Michigan Supreme Court offers hands-on legal career preview for students

The summer program runs from July 17-21.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan high school students got the chance to explore careers in law enforcement Wednesday.

The Michigan Supreme Court Learning Center held a preview of an upcoming program over the summer that aims to get students to explore different legal careers.

They learned what a judge does and what skills are needed in the profession.

“It’s also important for everybody to understand how our courts and government work,” said Rachael Drenovsky. “Students who get interested in civics at a high school age are much more likely to stay engaged throughout their life.”

More information can be found on the Michigan Courts website.

