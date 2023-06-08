Advertise With Us

Leaders in Michigan’s golf industry meeting with lawmakers at State Capitol

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers will hear from leaders in Michigan’s golf industry Thursday at the State Capitol about how they want to continue to impact the state’s economy positively.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 8, representatives from the golf industry will talk to legislators about the industry contributes to tourism, creates jobs, and how the industry also wants to have a positive impact on the environment as well.

