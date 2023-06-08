Lansing police conduct realistic crash test to improve road safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing hosted a realistic crash test Thursday between a car and a motorcycle.

A truck pulling a motorcycle on a cable smashed into a car. Dummies were involved to help simulate what happens to people at certain speeds.

The training happened in a controlled environment near the Alfreda Schmidt Community Center.

It’s all about making sure law enforcement officers are trained to handle crash scenes.

A crash deconstructionist offered advice to help avoid collisions.

“Wear highly visible gear, watch your speeds. For automobile drivers, again, same thing, look twice, take that extra half a second to look to make sure there isn’t a motorcycle,” said Anthony Vandervoorde. “Motorcycles are a smaller profile, so they’re higher to see. On both sides of the driving spectrum, be responsible and just know that both are out there.”

Agencies from Allegan and Clinton counties, as well as Michigan State Police, took part in the training exercise.

