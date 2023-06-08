Advertise With Us

June 7: Girls Lacrosse Division 2 State Semifinal Highlights

June 7: Division 2 Girls Lacrosse State Semifinal Highlights
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amidst a historic season, the Haslett-Williamston girls lacrosse team saw its season end Wednesday night in the Division 2 State Semifinals to three-time defending champion East Grand Rapids.

