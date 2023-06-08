June 7: Girls Lacrosse Division 2 State Semifinal Highlights

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amidst a historic season, the Haslett-Williamston girls lacrosse team saw its season end Wednesday night in the Division 2 State Semifinals to three-time defending champion East Grand Rapids.

