Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum exhibit explores history of bikes

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you have a love for history and biking, you may find the best of both worlds in Jackson.

A new exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum is exploring the history, technology and evolution of the bicycle. Gear Up: The Science of Bikes has more than a dozen interactive features and a collection of bikes over the years.

The museum said the exhibit is both educational and entertaining.

“It’s I guess a really easy way to package a lot of physics and stuff like that, and some chemistry,” said Harrison Marcott. “And it’s super fun, it’s just a fun exhibit. I play with it. Other people on staff play with it. It’s just a fun exhibit to walk through and play with.”

Gear Up: The Science of Bikes will be on display until January.

