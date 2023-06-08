Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum exhibit explores history of bikes
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you have a love for history and biking, you may find the best of both worlds in Jackson.
A new exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum is exploring the history, technology and evolution of the bicycle. Gear Up: The Science of Bikes has more than a dozen interactive features and a collection of bikes over the years.
The museum said the exhibit is both educational and entertaining.
“It’s I guess a really easy way to package a lot of physics and stuff like that, and some chemistry,” said Harrison Marcott. “And it’s super fun, it’s just a fun exhibit. I play with it. Other people on staff play with it. It’s just a fun exhibit to walk through and play with.”
Gear Up: The Science of Bikes will be on display until January.
