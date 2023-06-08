Advertise With Us

Howard Street ramp to SB US-127, WB I-496 closing for construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Howard Street ramp to southbound US-127 and westbound I-496 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Officials said this ramp closure beginning June 8 is necessary so crews can pour a new bridge deck.

The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Detours will be provided for drivers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Some much needed rainfall is on the way this weekend!
Much needed rainfall is on the way!
Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving bill ahead of summer

Latest News

Emergency shelter for children, families in need opening in Lansing
Survey shows public safety is most concerning issue for Lansing voters
Much Needed Rainfall This Weekend
Michigan’s first responders prepare for HAZMAT incidents with specialized training