Howard Street ramp to SB US-127, WB I-496 closing for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the Howard Street ramp to southbound US-127 and westbound I-496 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Officials said this ramp closure beginning June 8 is necessary so crews can pour a new bridge deck.

The closure is expected to last until 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Detours will be provided for drivers.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.