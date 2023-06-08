Hospital, education leaders discuss state of healthcare workforce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, hospital and education leaders will hold a roundtable discussion on the state of the healthcare workforce in Michigan. With more than one million Michiganders working in direct and indirect healthcare roles, the healthcare industry is the largest private sector employer in the state.

The discussion is being held to raise awareness to ensure students in both high school and college know about the opportunities they have, along with working professionals who are looking for a career.

Joining the roundtable are:

Amy Brown, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Sparrow Hospital

Daniel J. Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Association of State Universities

Brian Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Health & Hospital Association

Shannon Striebich, MHA Board of Trustees Chair-elect; President, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland; and Senior Vice President of Operations, Trinity Health Michigan

