Advertise With Us

Hospital, education leaders discuss state of healthcare workforce

With more than one million Michiganders working in direct and indirect healthcare roles, the...
With more than one million Michiganders working in direct and indirect healthcare roles, the healthcare industry is the largest private sector employer in the state.(123rf.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, hospital and education leaders will hold a roundtable discussion on the state of the healthcare workforce in Michigan. With more than one million Michiganders working in direct and indirect healthcare roles, the healthcare industry is the largest private sector employer in the state.

The discussion is being held to raise awareness to ensure students in both high school and college know about the opportunities they have, along with working professionals who are looking for a career.

Joining the roundtable are:

  • Amy Brown, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer, Sparrow Hospital
  • Daniel J. Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Association of State Universities
  • Brian Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Michigan Health & Hospital Association
  • Shannon Striebich, MHA Board of Trustees Chair-elect; President, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland; and Senior Vice President of Operations, Trinity Health Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
Some much needed rainfall is on the way this weekend!
Much needed rainfall is on the way!

Latest News

Leaders in Michigan’s golf industry meeting with lawmakers at State Capitol
Emergency shelter for children, families in need opening in Lansing
Survey shows public safety is most concerning issue for Lansing voters
Howard Street ramp to SB US-127, WB I-496 closing for construction