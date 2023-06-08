Of Heumann Interest: High school golfer overcomes odds following ACL injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baylor Brogan’s return to the golf course this week is nothing short of miraculous. The standout player from Lansing Christian, who helped lead his team to a state championship last year, tore his ACL while playing basketball in December.

“Pretty much knew it was ACL right away,” Brogan said. “As the eighth of 10 kids in my family – our family has a history of ACL tears – we’ve had 10 in 10 years.”

Brogan underwent his first surgery on January 17. While the normal recovery period is nine months, he was cleared to play golf less than five months after the procedure.

“Three weeks ago I probably would have given myself a two-three percent chance of coming back,” Brogan said.

Despite limited practice time, Brogan played his first practice round last Thursday, just one day before the regional tournament. On Friday, he competed at Sharp Park in Jackson, aiming to qualify for the state finals with only one practice round under his belt.

“I triple-bogeyed the first hole... wow! Yeah... and then had another shot,” Brogan recalled.

Brogan rallied and shot a 79, securing his qualification for this weekend’s state finals.

“It’s really remarkable for him to go out there, just to look cool, calm, and collected, for him to just kind of play like a senior,” said Jason Block, Christian Golf coach.

As Brogan prepares to tee off this Friday at Forest Akers, the community rallies behind him, marveling at his hard work, determination, and perhaps even a touch of divine intervention.

After his high school career ends, Brogan plans to play golf at the next level at Wheaton College in Illinois.

