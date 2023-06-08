Grand Ledge’s Yankee Doodle Day is June 17th!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce will host the 38th Annual Yankee Doodle Day Saturday June 17, 2023. This family-friendly community event will be at Jaycee Park, 525 E. River Street in downtown Grand Ledge.

Kicking off the day will be the Market on the Grand at 9am where more than 40 vendors are scheduled to be at Jaycee Park including crafters, vendors, businesses and local farmers. Be sure to stop by the WILX TV 10 tent for cool swag and to meet Frist Alert Meteorologist, Justin Bradford! The Yankee Doodle Day Parade will start at 11am at the Sawdon Administration Building.

After the parade, there will be kids’ activities from noon-3pm at Jaycee Park including face painting, balloon twisting, an obstacle course bounce house, cotton candy, various games and pony rides. Mudge’s Follies variety show will be doing a few performances throughout the day at Jaycee Park.

Starting at 5pm, Former Detroit Lions Football player Billy Sims will be speaking at Jaycee Park as part of Autism Awareness. The Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation will be presenting awards at 7pm prior to Global Village playing music. There will be a special Salute to America honoring our military, firemen and police as well as patriotic songs. Global Village will be playing throughout the evening and fireworks will be set off from Island Park at dusk.

Throughout the day, a selection of beverages for people 21 and over will be sold in a section of Jaycee Park that overlooks the performance pavilion. Beer tent hours are noon-3pm and 5pm-11pm.

Please visit grandledgechamber.com for a full schedule of events throughout the town that day.

