First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You will notice smoke in the air once again today. An Air Quality Alert continues until noon across the area and could be extended further into the future later this morning. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to flow our way on a northerly breeze. One positive note today is the wind is expected to gradually pivot to the northwest which could actually bring slightly cleaner air back our way later in the day.

Today plan on smoky sunshine once again. High temperatures today top out in the upper 70s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures tumble back into the low 50s. Saturday should end up being mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Our long string of days with dry weather should come to an end Sunday with rain showers returning to the area. The area of low pressure bringing the rain could actually stall out close to Michigan and bring rounds of rain Monday and Tuesday as well. This could be very good news for the lawns and crops across the area. Some computer models are saying an inch or more of rain is possible from this storm system. With the clouds and rain plan on cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s to near 70º Sunday through Tuesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 56º

Lansing Record High: 96° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 33° 1868

Jackson Record High: 94º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 35º 1913

