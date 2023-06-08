Advertise With Us

Emergency shelter for children, families in need opening in Lansing

Child and Family Charities is hosting the grand opening of the Jackson House Youth Home Thursday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Child and Family Charities is hosting the grand opening of the Jackson House Youth Home Thursday.

The house is opening to serve as a long-term, transitional living, and short-term emergency shelter for children and families in the Lansing area.

The ribbon-cutting event is on June 8 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2621 South Washington Ave.

The Jackson House is taking over a portion of the former McLaren Hospital campus.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Some much needed rainfall is on the way this weekend!
Much needed rainfall is on the way!
Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving bill ahead of summer

Latest News

Survey shows public safety is most concerning issue for Lansing voters
Howard Street ramp to SB US-127, WB I-496 closing for construction
Much Needed Rainfall This Weekend
Michigan’s first responders prepare for HAZMAT incidents with specialized training