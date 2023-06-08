Emergency shelter for children, families in need opening in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Child and Family Charities is hosting the grand opening of the Jackson House Youth Home Thursday.

The house is opening to serve as a long-term, transitional living, and short-term emergency shelter for children and families in the Lansing area.

The ribbon-cutting event is on June 8 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2621 South Washington Ave.

The Jackson House is taking over a portion of the former McLaren Hospital campus.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.