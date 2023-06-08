Dive into fun at the Mi Fresh Fish Expo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Come meet your Michigan fish farmers and commercial fishers, and taste the delicious flavors they bring with Michigan Fresh Fish! Plus, see how easy it is to cook fish, enjoy some fish tales, and learn about Mi Fresh Fish!

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10am – 3pm

Where: 100 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI 48933

Held on the Capitol Lawn

What to Expect:

Cooking demonstrations

Net display to understand how commercial fisherman operate

Interactive fish tank display to see how aquaculture farmers raise their fish

Talk with real life commercial fisherman and aquaculture farmers

Watch videos outline the work each of them do on a daily basis

All are invited to the Mi Fresh Fish Expo, taking place at 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on the Michigan State Capitol lawn in Lansing. The event will celebrate Michigan’s commercial fishers and aquaculture farmers and the local fish they harvest and raise.

Event attendees can meet commercial fishermen and aquaculture farmers to discover where Michigan fish come from, how they are cared for and harvested, and why they’re an important part of the local economy.

Come learn how aquaculture farmers raise fish for food, bait, stocking, recreation, and education. Explore the tools and techniques they use to keep their waters pristine and fish healthy. Watch commercial net-mending demonstrations and learn about the ins and outs of life on the water.

Mi Fresh Fish Expo visitors can sample tasty fresh fish dishes prepared by the Michigan Fish Producers Association and Michigan Aquaculture Association. Come swap recipes, get easy cooking tips, and find out why Michigan fish can be a healthy addition to the dinner table.

The Mi Fresh Fish Expo is part of a marketing campaign to highlight the small and mighty industries bringing fish to the people of Michigan. The campaign is focused on consumer education surrounding the benefits of eating Michigan fish, the importance of buying local products to support local economies, and the qualities of Michigan fish farmers and commercial fishermen.

To learn more about the campaign, visit: www.canr.msu.edu/news/what-is-mi-fresh-fish-msg23-jescovitch23.

