DeWitt Township police seeks 2 in fraud investigation

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people.

According to authorities, a checking account was fraudulently used at a DeWitt Township store on May 8. Police said the two people they are looking for are wanted for questioning for the unauthorized purchase.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the two is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

