Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair passes House, heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk

The “protective hairstyles” include braids, locks, and twists.
(Pexels.com)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An amendment to the Elliott-Larsen civil rights act will extend protection to Michigan residents from discrimination in the workplace based on wearing their natural hair.

A vote Thursday of 142 yeas, 100 nays, moves Senate Bill 90 to Gov. Whitmer’s desk. Senate Bill 90 is also known as the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act.

Ingham County passed the CROWN Act protecting public employees within the county in 2021.

