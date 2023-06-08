Bill concerning discrimination over natural hair passes House, heads to Gov. Whitmer’s desk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An amendment to the Elliott-Larsen civil rights act will extend protection to Michigan residents from discrimination in the workplace based on wearing their natural hair.

A vote Thursday of 142 yeas, 100 nays, moves Senate Bill 90 to Gov. Whitmer’s desk. Senate Bill 90 is also known as the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Act.

Ingham County passed the CROWN Act protecting public employees within the county in 2021.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.