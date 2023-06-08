Air quality issues stick around and what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues on Thursday for the Lansing and Jackson areas and most of lower Michigan. The smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to pass through the area at times. If you have breathing problems you will want to limit your time outdoors again on Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on what it means for mid-Michigan as well as when we can expect to see some much-needed rain.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 93° 2011

Lansing Record Low: 33° 1998

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1913

