Air quality issues stick around and what we’re working on
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues on Thursday for the Lansing and Jackson areas and most of lower Michigan. The smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to pass through the area at times. If you have breathing problems you will want to limit your time outdoors again on Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on what it means for mid-Michigan as well as when we can expect to see some much-needed rain.
Plus, Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek at Studio 10 airing at 3 p.m. and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.
Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 93° 2011
- Lansing Record Low: 33° 1998
- Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 37º 1913
