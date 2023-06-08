Advertise With Us

Air quality issues stick around and what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues on Thursday for the Lansing and Jackson areas and most of lower Michigan. The smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to pass through the area at times. If you have breathing problems you will want to limit your time outdoors again on Thursday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on what it means for mid-Michigan as well as when we can expect to see some much-needed rain.

Plus, Rachelle Legrand joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a sneak peek at Studio 10 airing at 3 p.m. and we check in with our news team to see what they’re working on for over 90 minutes of news starting with First @ 4.

Have questions or comments? Join us during the live stream on Facebook Live and YouTube Live and ask in the chat!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 93° 2011
  • Lansing Record Low: 33° 1998
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 37º 1913

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality alert in Mid-Michigan raises concerns locally
3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open

Latest News

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium
Get ‘Ready For It’: Do’s and don’ts for the Taylor Swift concert
Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Toyota to build $50 million lab in Michigan to test batteries for electric and hybrid vehicles
Jet's Pizza has unveiled a ranch veggie pizza that was developed with AI technology.
Jet’s Pizza unveils pizza developed with AI technology