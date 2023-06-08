Advertise With Us

50 goats unleashed in Eaton County

Stock Photo
Stock Photo(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of goats are on the loose, and officials in Eaton County need help finding their owners.

On Thursday, Eaton County Parks on Facebook said that 40 to 50 goats are on the loose at Crandell Park near Charlotte.

“Although we love animals and dream about a petting zoo someday, they are causing quite a bit of damage,” said the organization.

Officials said if anyone has any information on this subject, contact the Eaton County Parks and Recreation office at 517-627-7351.

