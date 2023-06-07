Advertise With Us

Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township

(Jace Harper)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police confirmed the identification of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in White Oak Township Sunday morning.

Previous story: One person dead after car crash in White Oak Township

On June 4 at around 6:30 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies said a car driven by a 52-year-old woman from Albany, Kentucky, was driving east on Howell Road when she failed to yield for a southbound M-52 driver, a 35-year-old Grass Lake woman. Both cars crashed into each other.

Police said the woman from Kentucky, Sarah Jo Ramsey, died from her injuries at the scene.

The woman from Grass Lake was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Mike Pence officially launches bid for U.S. presidential race
Much Needed Rainfall This Weekend
Lansing City Council member accused of ethics violations, exchanging favors for support
Jeffrey Brown
Lansing City Council member accused of ethics violations, exchanging favors for support