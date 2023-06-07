Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township

WHITE OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police confirmed the identification of the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in White Oak Township Sunday morning.

Previous story: One person dead after car crash in White Oak Township

On June 4 at around 6:30 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies said a car driven by a 52-year-old woman from Albany, Kentucky, was driving east on Howell Road when she failed to yield for a southbound M-52 driver, a 35-year-old Grass Lake woman. Both cars crashed into each other.

Police said the woman from Kentucky, Sarah Jo Ramsey, died from her injuries at the scene.

The woman from Grass Lake was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

