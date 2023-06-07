Report: Detroit ranked among top 5 major cities with worst air quality in the world

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit has been ranked in the top five cities with the worst air quality worldwide.

According to IQAir, Detroit’s air quality index is above 160. The city with the worst air quality in the world is Delhi, India, at 191.

The index is labeled in categories ranging from “good” to “hazardous,” Detroit falls under the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

New York City follows Detroit, ranking number with its air quality index also in the 160′s.

IQAir recommends the following to protect yourself from air pollution in Detroit:

Wear a mask outdoors

Close your windows to avoid dirty outdoor air

Run an air purifier

Avoid outdoor exercise

