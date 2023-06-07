Advertise With Us

Rain chances improving and a look ahead

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hazy sunshine continues today, but the rain chances are starting to improve for the late weekend and into next week. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on when we can expect.

Plus Nicole Buchmann joins Taylor at the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview a very special Studio 10 (hint: it’s someone’s birthday!) and we check in with our news team for a look at what we’re working on for over 90 minutes of local news starting with First @ 4.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township

Latest News

Final Spartan stadium falcon takes a tumble off nest
Final Spartan Stadium falcon takes a tumble off nest
Lansing BWL falcons banded for research
AmeriCorps CEO visits Ingham County Health Department
Things like texting, watching media, and handheld talking on the phone will now be illegal...
Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving bill