LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some much needed rainfall is on the way this weekend! First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details and Taylor Gattoni shares the morning’s headlines.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 7, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 93° 2011

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1901

Jackson Record High: 92º 2011

Jackson Record Low: 38º 1910

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.