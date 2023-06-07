MSU farmers use technology to monitor soil levels

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “If I could get a couple inches of rain right now, I’d have pretty lush pastures out there again,” said Maynard Beery. But now those pastures are bare in some spots. Maynard Beery has been farming and raising cattle for decades.

Like many, he’s dealing with the extensive drought and says irrigation systems are something that he would like to get.

“Needs to be a whole technology, it seems like, developed around how you apply the water,” said Beery.

That’s the goal for this irrigation system, the LOCOMOS or low-cost monitoring system. Created by farmers, it uses technology to gauge water patterns and monitor soil conditions.

“The farmers are asking, how much should I water and having this sensor data, they can tell us what soil dirt is dry and from that information, we can provide a recommendation as to how much to water,” said Younsuk Dong.

Younsuk Dong works in agriculture engineering at Michigan State University. He says the monitoring system helps to optimize the use of water and energy and results in better production.

“We have found that it can help to improve irrigation water, efficiency by up to 30%,” said Dong. While beery doesn’t have an irrigation system onsite, he is using other ways to keep his crops healthy.

“I’ve been trying to keep the vegetations standing about so tall trying to keep those soil’s cooler and trying to keep those perennials growing,” said Beery.

With the mix of no rain, having an irrigation system can impact farmers’ ability to produce the necessary crops and hit your wallet.

“It will impact the cost of food,” said Beery.

The monitoring system itself doesn’t disperse water, although you can connect it to another irrigation system either overhead or underground. Their goal is to make this new technology a more affordable option.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.