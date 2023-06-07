Mike Pence officially launches bid for U.S. presidential race

(WILX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence officially launched his bid for the 2024 presidential race early Wednesday morning, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump.

Pence posted his announcement on Twitter on June 7 just after 5:30 a.m. and is set to have a kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, later Wednesday.

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

He filed his paperwork to run for President of the United States on Monday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.