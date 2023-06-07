Advertise With Us

Mike Pence officially launches bid for U.S. presidential race

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review conference, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WILX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence officially launched his bid for the 2024 presidential race early Wednesday morning, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump.

Pence posted his announcement on Twitter on June 7 just after 5:30 a.m. and is set to have a kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, later Wednesday.

He filed his paperwork to run for President of the United States on Monday.

