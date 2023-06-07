Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Men’s Health Awareness

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The month of June is Men’s Health Awareness Month.

Dr. Bennet, a urologist with Sparrow, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to let us know what men need to know to take care of themselves.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Men’s Health Awareness
Mid-Michigan Matters: Men’s Health Awareness
Rachelle vs. Nicole Dash 400 Meter
Line Dance at the Gizzard Fest
Support Relay for Life this June in Lansing