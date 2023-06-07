Advertise With Us

Michigan State University introduces tools to help prevent abuse in youth sports

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has released a new tool to protect young athletes from abuse in sports.

“The need to share knowledge on recognizing and reporting inappropriate behaviors was made clear recently by major universities, including Michigan State University,” said Andrea Munford, with Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State University Institute for the Study of Youth Sports has created three online video programs to keep young athletes safe from sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Police and other experts consulted on the videos, which are hosted by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.

There are videos available for coaches, parents and athletes.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
Victim identified from fatal crash in White Oak Township
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Mid-Michigan Matters: Men’s Health Awareness
Rachelle vs. Nicole Dash 400 Meter
Line Dance at the Gizzard Fest
Support Relay for Life this June in Lansing
Claudia celebrates birthday at Splash Pad