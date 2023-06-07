Michigan receives $15.5 million grant to support AmeriCorps Mission

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AmeriCorps members tackle some of the state’s toughest challenges every day. Everything from health and public safety to education. On Wednesday, Michigan received millions of dollars to increase AmeriCorps efforts in strengthening communities across the state.

Members of the Lansing community have been working hard at the Allen Neighborhood Center and Hunter Park Garden House, planting vegetables that will be given away later this summer. CEO of AmeriCorps, Michael Smith traveled to Lansing on Wednesday to oversee all of their hard work.

“Your community needs you to step up and give back in the way that so many people probably gave to you,” said Michael Smith.

To help continue making a difference in Michigan communities, the state will receive $15.5 million in federal funding.

“These funds are going to support over 1,100 members in our state,” said Ginna Holmes.

AmeriCorps members in Michigan who are connecting the community with much-needed resources.

“Helping keep people healthy by helping with food access, with housing, with environmental projects, and all sorts of different things,” said Barna.

“Over this tour in Michigan I’ll get to see the rich diversity of that service,” said Smith.

AmeriCorps members throughout Michigan all with the same mission, helping improve their local communities.

Lansing is just the start of the AmeriCorps tour, CEO Michael Smith will soon be visiting Flint and Detroit.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.