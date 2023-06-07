Meridian Township kicking off Wednesday Market Days

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Farmers’ Market begins its mid-week market on Wednesday.

Wednesday Market Days will begin on June 7 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will run every Wednesday through October at Marketplace on the Green.

The Wednesday Market has grown to include 35 to 45 weekly vendors throughout the season and features fresh local produce, hot and ready-to-eat foods, meats, cheeses, eggs, baked goods, and more.

The free Summer Concert Series will also run along with the Wednesday Market, beginning at 6 p.m. each week, and will run from June through September.

