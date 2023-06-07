LIVE: Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving bill

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is joining families who have lost loved ones in vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers and lawmakers to sign legislation to keep drivers safe.

The legislation will make Michigan roads safer for drivers, bicyclers, and pedestrians by ensuring drivers have their full attention on the road with the use of hands-free technology.

