Lansing City Council member accused of ethics violations, exchanging favors for support

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A City Council member for the City of Lansing is accused of taking favors in exchange for his vote of support.

The city’s Ethics Board met Tuesday to talk about the allegations against Jeffrey Brown. The at-large City Council member was the subject of an ethics complaint in March, which led to an external investigation.

The external investigation found Brown violated two out of the three ethic codes that were in the complaint.

Brown began his term at the beginning of 2021 and sits on various boards and committees, most notably, he’s the chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness and Solutions.

In the ethics complaint filed by Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and five members of the City Council, Brown was accused of violating three sections of the city’s ethics ordinance.

He reportedly told a developer that if the developer or Schor would pay a constituent’s rent, he would support the city’s development of a downtown performing arts center.

Another violation alleged that Brown would support Lansing Housing Commission resolutions if the agency paid a tenant’s late rental fees. This came after the tenant voiced concerns about being unable to pay the fees at a committee meeting.

Lastly, the complaint alleges that Brown overstepped his boundaries when he submitted a funding request directly to U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office without consulting the mayor or city council.

At the special Board of Ethics meeting Tuesday, the board decided to refer this complaint to the city council and recommend that Brown receive further training in order to submit funding requests properly.

Members of the Board of Ethics had varying opinions on the official complaint.

“To me, this almost reads more like someone who has been in the job a couple of years and hasn’t learned how you’re supposed to do the job. There’s a process, he’s supposedly been through this before and he either didn’t know or chose to ignore this process,” said Keith Kris/ “Again, is that necessarily an ethics violation? I think that’s what we’re here to decide today.”

Brown did not attend the meeting.

Brendon Basiga, the attorney of Brown, said the accusations are baseless.

“We don’t feel like Dr. Brown did anything wrong and that’s as simply as I can put it,” Basiga said.

Basiga argued that Brown would gain nothing from seeking funds from Congresswoman Slotkin’s office. Council members said otherwise.

“I disagree with Mr. Basiga about the money issue. We’re talking about an elected official here, somebody who benefits by being ‘I am the candidate of the people, I am on the 11 o’clock news, or I’m on the front page of the city pulse because I’m the good guy,’” said Jame Deline. “There is a benefit to saying ‘I fought for my tenant.’ I think there is a benefit to this city council member given this context.”

The Board of Ethics resolution is only a recommendation.

It is now left up to the city council to make the final decision. Right now, there is no set date for when this complaint will go in front of the city council for a final decision.

