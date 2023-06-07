Lansing BWL falcons banded for research

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The falcons on the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) Erickson power station were banded by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wednesday.

Researchers from the DNR will determine the sex of each one, and the bands will help researchers track their migration patterns once they leave the nest.

This is the first year BWL has banded peregrine falcons at the Erickson power station.

“Board of Water and Light loves to make sure that the community is involved, and they’re endangered; they’re coming down to threatened, it sounds like,” said Diana Maneval.” And the species, you know we are protecting them; there were no falcons on this side of the Mississippi in the 70s. We are helping the DNR with successful peregrine hatching.”

Since 2004, the BWL has hosted a nesting site atop the Eckert power station for endangered peregrine falcons.

The following are the names of the banded falcons:

Falcon #1 – Male; Name: Icon

Falcon #2 – Male; Name: Flash

Falcon #3 – Male; Name: Turbo

Falcon # 4 – Female; Name: Artemis

