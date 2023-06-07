Advertise With Us

Lansing BWL falcons banded for research

The falcons on the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) Erickson power station were banded by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wednesday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Researchers from the DNR will determine the sex of each one, and the bands will help researchers track their migration patterns once they leave the nest.

This is the first year BWL has banded peregrine falcons at the Erickson power station.

“Board of Water and Light loves to make sure that the community is involved, and they’re endangered; they’re coming down to threatened, it sounds like,” said Diana Maneval.” And the species, you know we are protecting them; there were no falcons on this side of the Mississippi in the 70s. We are helping the DNR with successful peregrine hatching.”

Since 2004, the BWL has hosted a nesting site atop the Eckert power station for endangered peregrine falcons.

The following are the names of the banded falcons:

  • Falcon #1 – Male; Name: Icon
  • Falcon #2 – Male; Name: Flash
  • Falcon #3 – Male; Name: Turbo
  • Falcon # 4 – Female; Name: Artemis

