June 6: MHSAA Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights
Highlights and scores from Divisions 2 and 3.
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from a Division 2 high school girls soccer Regional Semifinal between DeWitt and Linden. Plus a score from Williamston’s Regional Semifinal match in Division 3.
