Advertise With Us

June 6: MHSAA Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights

Highlights and scores from Divisions 2 and 3.
June 6: MHSAA Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights
By Joey Ellis
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Highlights from a Division 2 high school girls soccer Regional Semifinal between DeWitt and Linden. Plus a score from Williamston’s Regional Semifinal match in Division 3.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

June 6: MHSAA Girls Soccer Regional Semifinal Highlights
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
4 UP courses land spot on Golfweek’s top-20 best public golf courses in Michigan list
We recap the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels that wrapped on Sunday with a Lugnuts win.
Extra Innings: Poppin’ hot Kernels win 4 of 6 and previewing a trip to South Bend