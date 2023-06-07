Advertise With Us

‘It’s a bummer’: Bavarian Festival cancels fireworks due to dry weather

The Bavarian Festival has canceled its fireworks show this year due to safety concerns and dry...
The Bavarian Festival has canceled its fireworks show this year due to safety concerns and dry weather.(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bavarian Festival has canceled its fireworks show this year due to safety concerns and dry weather.

“Though we can’t have the fireworks, we have lots of other fun things going on,” said Olivia Howard, the Bavarian Festival president.

The Bavarian Festival usually ends every night with a fireworks show, but organizers have decided to cancel them this year.

“We just haven’t been able to pull that off this year,” Howard said.

The decision isn’t because organizers don’t want to have fireworks, but because they literally can’t. Due to the dry weather and safety concerns for fire, the committee decided it was best to cancel the show.

“We’ve worked really close with our fire department and our Fire Chief Phil Kerns, he’s great. He’s been working really close with us and making sure we didn’t cancel too early, but we made sure we had time to make sure that everybody knew this wasn’t going to be able to happen this year,” Howard said.

The Bavarian Festival takes place every June with activities for the whole family to enjoy such as a cornhole tournament, zip lining, and traditional German entertainers and polka bands.

However, Howard said it’s the fireworks that really make the event special.

“I think that’s kind of everybody’s, maybe like the patrons’ favorite part of the festival. I love them. We always have our little committee group and some people always shed a few tears because it’s just so beautiful,” Howard said.

However, she said safety comes first.

“We don’t want to have any mishaps and we’re, the whole event is based around our town and our heritage and we take it really seriously. The threat that it is so dry out, we don’t want anything to happen to our patrons and our town,” Howard said. “So, we know that it’s a bummer, but we’ll be back next year, pending some rain in the next year.”

The festival kicks off Thursday, June 8, and it will run through Sunday, June 11. The ticket fee for the entire weekend is $10 per person, and the event is free for children 12 and under.

