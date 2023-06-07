First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Air Quality Alert continues today for the Lansing and Jackson areas as well as most of lower Michigan. Smoke from wildfires in Canada will continue to pass through the area at times today. If you have breathing problems you will want to limit your time outdoors again today. With the dry conditions across the area burn bans are in effect for most communities. Check with your local city or township before doing anything involving fire.

We will be partly cloudy and hazy across the area today. This afternoon we have a very small chance of a stray sprinkle of rain popping up east of Lansing and Jackson. High temperatures once again today will be in the mid 70s. It remains smoky/hazy at times tonight with partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be near 50º.

Plan on partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. A smoky haze remains possible Friday and Saturday, too. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 70s and highs climb to near 80º Saturday.

Much needed rainfall returns to the area Saturday night and will be with us on and off into Tuesday. The rain will start off widely scattered Saturday night and remain scattered for most of the day Sunday. A steady rain is possible late in the day Sunday into Sunday night. Rain showers are expected Monday and Tuesday. The possibility exists for an inch or more of rain in parts of Mid-Michigan.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 8, 2023

Average High: 77º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 93° 2011

Lansing Record Low: 33° 1998

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 37º 1913

