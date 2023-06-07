Advertise With Us

Final Spartan Stadium falcon takes a tumble off nest

Egbert, who tried to take their first flight, took a little tumble.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are wondering about the peregrine falcons over at Michigan State, all of them are gone except for one.

But no worries! Egbert is alright but is just walking it off.

