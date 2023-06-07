Advertise With Us

Downtown Lansing Farmers Market kicks off at Reutter Park

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking for a great way to support local vendors, the Downtown Lansing Farmers Market started Tuesday.

From now until the fall, the Farmers Market will be open at Reutter Park in Lansing. You can buy everything from fresh produce to meats. The market is a chance for the community to support local businesses and agriculture.

Trevor Benoit, with Downtown Lansing Inc., said it’s a great addition to the area.

“There’s a lot of farmers markets in the area, and there was a real gap there, and downtown had a real gap in the fact that it had no farmers markets. So this is a really great addition,” Benoit said. “We’ve got a lot of great feedback from the residents and everybody.”

The market will be held every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., except on holidays.

More information can be found on the Downtown Lansing Inc. website.

