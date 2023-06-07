Advertise With Us

DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend kicks off Saturday, June 10

Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing...
Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.(Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By Emily Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy two full days of free outdoor activities during “Three Free” Weekend, hosted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The event kicks off on Saturday, June 10 and concludes on Sunday, June 11. The event includes a waiver of the Recreation Passport, Free Fishing Weekend, and Free Off Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend.

“It’s that time of year when everyone gets to enjoy “Three Free” Weekend and take part in some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott. “Whether you’re an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our “Three Free” Weekend makes it easy to pursue a new passion, visit a new park or introduce friends and family to an outdoor experience or place you love.”

Free Fishing Weekend includes free fishing for all in-season species all weekend long without a license, but all other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a free fishing event near you, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.

You can legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit on Free ORV Weekend. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trails, safety, and closure information.

The DNR also waives the Recreation Passport fee to encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun. This grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,000-plus state-managed boating access sites, and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about Passport benefits at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport.

Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the “Three Free” Weekend happens only in June.

