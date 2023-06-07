Bodycam captures first responders rescue child from drowning in Macomb County

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies in Macomb County rushed to help a child found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

A frantic 911 call led deputies to the home where they were able to resuscitate the child, and the entire ordeal was caught on police body cameras.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Deputies Jonathan Potocki and Mitchell Blount were the first to arrive. Within seconds, they found the little girl face down on the ground, the floor around her wet.

It’s still not clear how long the toddler had been in the family pool before she was pulled out, but deputies know they had to work quickly to save her life.

Jason Abro of the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said,

“Relief came for us when we learned this child has made it through this traumatic experience and that the outcome is that the child is going to make a full recovery,” said Jason Abro, with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The emphasis is on full recovery. Near-drownings can cause brain damage and other serious outcomes.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.