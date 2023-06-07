AmeriCorps CEO visits Ingham County Health Department

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - AmeriCorps’s CEO visited the Ingham County Health Department’s AmeriCorps Programs for service Wednesday at the Allen Neighborhood Center and Allen Community Health Center.

Michael Smith’s visit is part of an ongoing AmeriCorps program effort across the state.

It highlights the $15.5 million federal AmeriCorps funding Michigan will receive to increase health access.

The health department currently manages both an AmeriCorps state and an AmeriCorps Vista program, with 15 members currently serving in either program.

Allen Neighborhood Center is one of 12 host sites. AmeriCorps members at Allen Neighborhood Center support and facilitate outreach workshops, maintain the garden house, and support breadbasket food distributions.

