Alleged theft of Eaton County shelter requires $300K in donations to remain open

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The SIREN/Eaton shelter is at risk of closing unless $300,000 is raised. They report discovering a theft during a routine audit.

According to information on the shelters gofundme page, “funding is limited and we are at risk of having to close our doors and end the supportive services that the most vulnerable in our community have grown to rely upon...the only avenue that we have that will afford us the ability to continue our current programming without interruption is to sell Opportunity House, our Domestic Violence Emergency Shelter site. This poses a great risk to the future of SIREN and the clients we serve ( of whom 65-75% are children) In order to save Opportunity House, we need to raise $300,000.00.”

