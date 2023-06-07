Advertise With Us

3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people allegedly involved in a robbery and shooting Saturday night were charged and arraigned Tuesday.

Lansing Township police said the three suspects allegedly shot the victim, a 42-year-old Lansing man, at an apartment on Lansing Township’s west side and stole his car. About 30 minutes later, police spotted the car in question in the middle of Lansing.

Previous story: Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting

Lansing Police Department then pursued the car to the intersection of Eaton Rapids and Bishop Road and went into Stonegate. Eaton and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Police initiated in a foot pursuit.

Lansing Police said they used a drone that was successful in helping track the three suspects.

Three Lansing residents were arrested—Alontae Blackmon, 21, Iceyona Nick-Hillis, 19, and Brionna Blankenship, 18.

Blackmon was charged with the following and was given a $250,000 bond:

  • Assault with intent to Murder
  • Armed Robbery with Serious Injury
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Two counts of Felony Firearm

Nick-Hillis was charged with the following and was given a $50,000 bond:

  • Armed Robbery with Serious Injury
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Fleeing and eluding in the third degree

Blankenship was charged with Armed Robbery with Serious Injury and was given a $25,000 bond.

Officials said the man shot is seriously injured and is in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawna Watson
Meridian Township police seek woman wanted on ‘multiple warrants’
Lansing police launch campaign reminding residents to use safety routine
Hillsdale approves no public camping ordinance to address homelessness concerns
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony
A man is dead after a home invasion took place in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, according to...
Police: Man dead following Beaverton home invasion

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a...
LIVE: Gov. Whitmer signs distracted driving bill
First Alert Chief Meteorologist has the details and Taylor Gattoni shares the morning’s...
Much needed rainfall is on the way!
MSU medical student working with Detroit Lions for 2024 season
Some much needed rainfall is on the way this weekend!
Much needed rainfall is on the way!