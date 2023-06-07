3 charged in connection to weekend robbery, shooting in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people allegedly involved in a robbery and shooting Saturday night were charged and arraigned Tuesday.

Lansing Township police said the three suspects allegedly shot the victim, a 42-year-old Lansing man, at an apartment on Lansing Township’s west side and stole his car. About 30 minutes later, police spotted the car in question in the middle of Lansing.

Previous story: Three people arrested in Lansing Township shooting

Lansing Police Department then pursued the car to the intersection of Eaton Rapids and Bishop Road and went into Stonegate. Eaton and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Lansing Police initiated in a foot pursuit.

Lansing Police said they used a drone that was successful in helping track the three suspects.

Three Lansing residents were arrested—Alontae Blackmon, 21, Iceyona Nick-Hillis, 19, and Brionna Blankenship, 18.

Blackmon was charged with the following and was given a $250,000 bond:

Assault with intent to Murder

Armed Robbery with Serious Injury

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Two counts of Felony Firearm

Nick-Hillis was charged with the following and was given a $50,000 bond:

Armed Robbery with Serious Injury

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Fleeing and eluding in the third degree

Blankenship was charged with Armed Robbery with Serious Injury and was given a $25,000 bond.

Officials said the man shot is seriously injured and is in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at (517) 485-1700.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.