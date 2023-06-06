What the Tech: Apple’s augmented headset

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Apple unveiled several new products at its WWDC event, but everyone paying attention ahead of time wanted to see the ‘one more thing.’

Apple has been working on a virtual or augmented reality headset for years. And now we know what it’s going to look like, and what it’s going to do.

Apple calls its Vision Pro its most ambitious product ever, but it may also be its riskiest.

In its announcement, Apple never called it a virtual reality headset but rather a headset computer and augmented reality which means you can still see your surroundings while you use it.

The emphasis is on productivity and entertainment rather than gaming. Apple said the Vision Pro allows people to see their computer on a large screen.

A video demonstrating how people can see multiple screens by turning their heads.

It also showed how the Vision Pro allows users to watch movies immersed in a theater-like setting and joining Facetime calls. You can join a group call and see everyone life-size and how do they see you?

This is where it gets amazing, if not a little weird. The headset scans your face and movements ahead of time it delivers a natural representation that dynamically matches your facial and hand movement. There are no controllers, but users will be able to click icons and control the computer using only their eyes and fingers.

Virtual reality has been around for years without ever gaining a huge audience outside of video gamers. Headsets are uncomfortable, battery life isn’t good enough to watch a long movie. Can Apple do what other companies haven’t when it comes to headsets?

Apple doesn’t have product failures. The iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, are all huge success stories so maybe the Vision Pro will succeed, but It may be difficult to gain a user base with the price tag of the Vision Pro starting at $3,500.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.