Structure fire in Hillsdale County shuts down US-12 between Dobson Rd, Half Moon Lake Rd

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of US-12 between Dobson Road and Half Moon Lake Road is closed Tuesday due to a structure fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the road closure just after 12:30 p.m. on June 6.

No further details were given at this time regarding the structure fire.

EB & WB US-12 (Chicago Rd) between Dobson Rd and Halfmoon Lake Rd

Roadway Closed

Due to a Structure Fire

Hillsdale County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) June 6, 2023

