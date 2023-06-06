Advertise With Us

Structure fire in Hillsdale County shuts down US-12 between Dobson Rd, Half Moon Lake Rd

(MDOT)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of US-12 between Dobson Road and Half Moon Lake Road is closed Tuesday due to a structure fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the road closure just after 12:30 p.m. on June 6.

No further details were given at this time regarding the structure fire.

