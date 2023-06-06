Structure fire in Hillsdale County shuts down US-12 between Dobson Rd, Half Moon Lake Rd
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound and westbound lanes of US-12 between Dobson Road and Half Moon Lake Road is closed Tuesday due to a structure fire.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the road closure just after 12:30 p.m. on June 6.
No further details were given at this time regarding the structure fire.
EB & WB US-12 (Chicago Rd) between Dobson Rd and Halfmoon Lake Rd— MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) June 6, 2023
