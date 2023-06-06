Seeking rain through hazy skies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last measurable rainfall was weeks ago, but confidence is now increasing in the possibility of scattered showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on when we can see some rain - and how much. Plus Taylor Gattoni joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to look at the morning’s top stories and what’s ahead on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for June 6, 2023

Average High: 76º Average Low 55º

Lansing Record High: 95° 1925

Lansing Record Low: 31° 1869

Jackson Record High: 98º 1925

Jackson Record Low: 36º 1998

