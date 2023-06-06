Advertise With Us

Retired teacher raising funds to help make East Lansing student’s home wheelchair accessible

When Renee Olance became aware that Jaslene was no longer able to use her bathroom due to wheelchair restrictions, she wanted to help.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Going to the bathroom and showering is something we do every day without a second thought.

But Jaslene, a 13-year-old girl from East Lansing, isn’t able to do those things because her wheelchair won’t fit through her bathroom doorway.

Jaslene’s family moved to Michigan from Chicago when she was just a little girl, so she calls East Lansing home.

Jaslene joined special education teacher Renee Olance’s classroom in kindergarten, and Olance has been there for most of Jaslene’s journey.

When Jaslene was in third grade, she got sick with the flu. Shortly after, Jaslene struggled to walk.

Jaslene’s condition continued to progress. The family attended countless doctor’s appointments, trying to figure out what was happening. She was diagnosed with a neurological condition, leaving her in a wheelchair full time.

“She loves life. She’s a very bright individual. She loves going to school, being with friends, but during this time she just wanted to be home because she was in so much pain,” said Paty Jaimes, Jaslene’s mother.

When Olance became aware that Jaslene was no longer able to use her bathroom due to wheelchair restrictions, she wanted to help.

“This is what we do. We lift each other up,” said Olance. “It’s sort of like the village. How can we support each other? So I just said I think we need to do a GoFundMe.”

And Olance did just that. She created a GoFundMe for the family to help cover the costs of a new wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

To help donate to the cause, visit the GoFundMe page.

