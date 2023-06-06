Advertise With Us

Realtors meet to discuss Michigan’s housing supply

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a critical need for housing in Michigan. Realtors from across the state came together Tuesday to discuss the current state of the housing market in Michigan.

They said demand for housing is far outpacing supply.

“Taking incremental steps to make Michigan welcoming to citizens, making sure that we have housing stock, and making sure that we have the flexibility within local zoning and local decision making to get those much-needed projects off the ground,” said Brad Ward, with Michigan Realtors.

Right now, there is a statewide housing plan created by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with the goal to build more housing units across Michigan.

