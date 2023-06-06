Olivet knocks off 29-time champ Grand Ledge to capture first ever Diamond Classic

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Throughout this year’s 61st Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic, Olivet would remind themselves of what it felt was a tournament snub a year ago, in a season which the Eagles finished 31-2.

Bill Whitely’s club made the field this year and stormed through it, capping off a historic run Monday at Michigan State’s McLane Stadium, holding off 29-time champ Grand Ledge 4-3, capturing their first ever title in program history.

“It’s hard to put into words. We’ve been waiting for this all year, all last year,” Olivet senior Ramsey Bousseau said. “We just wanted an invite, didn’t get it. So came out here and we had to make a statement.”

Olivet’s Cameron Frazier had a heck of a tournament, delivering the game-winning RBI single in the Eagles’ semifinal win over Okemos.

With the Eagles still in the high school baseball Regional Semifinals on Wednesday, Whitely had to delicately manage his personnel and turned to Frazier, his No. 3 pitcher on the bump and got a heroic effort from him.

Frazier struck out six batters and had two timely pick-offs in the sixth inning to keep Grand Ledge baserunners from potentially tying the game.

“I thought he’d [Frazier] pitch a good game, but boy did he pitch a heck of a ball game,” Whitely said. “That kid gets on, the first batter in the last inning and he dug deep. And Lalo made a great play to end it.”

Frazier pitched a complete game and as a result was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“It means everything, it’s insane,” Frazier, trying to find the right words, said. “After not being here last year and getting the chance this year, it’s everything.”

After Grand Ledge took an early lead, sophomore Lalo Aguirre got the Eagles going in the third inning, shooting a two-run double up the right field line to level the game before Olivet took the lead in the sixth.

With a runner on and two outs, Aguirre got the final putout in style, making a Manny Machado-esque bare-handed scoop at third base to get the final out.

“I was surprised that he caught that, I was like ‘what are you doing’?,” Frazier laughed about his third basemen’s game-ender.

With the win, Olivet moves to 34-3 and will take on Coldwater in Wednesday’s Regional Semifinal at 4 p.m. at Lakewood High School.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.